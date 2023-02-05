One Durban lady has taken to social media to show off her bedroom that she is moulding into a stunning hotel-like space

The woman, who has a beautiful smile, posted pictures of her bedroom on a popular Facebook group

Social media users loved the space, while others offered tips on how the room could be improved

A talented lady from Durban has posted pictures of her beautiful bedroom on social media.

Dudu Nkambule WamaZilankatha's hotel-like bedroom impressed peeps

Source: Facebook

The woman, who has a lovely smile, noted that she was transforming the space into a hotel-like room.

The aesthetically pleasing room was posted on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’, which is an interactive space where netizens share tips, tricks, and home-improvement hacks.

The gorgeous Dudu Nkambule WamaZilankatha captioned her post:

“Five-star hotel in my own house. Been saving money for tiles since last year, but not winning. Got so many things to change in the house.”

Social media users loved the lady’s efforts to make her bedroom look like a five-star hotel suite

Netizens showered the lady with compliments because of her bedroom, with others offering tips on how the place could be improved.

Briefly News compiled the top reactions.

Imi Aruz advised her kindly:

“Nice. For flooring you can use vinyl, it saves the hassle of hacking the existing tiles. You can do it yourself.”

Londy Masikane added:

“Wow, very neat and nice.”

Amy Tee remarked:

“You can use wall stickers from China square (crown mines) if you're around Joburg. They often have a variety of beautiful ones.”

Olifant Moloi Thabile inquired:

“Plug me on your hardboard, where did you buy it?”

Phethile Phethileh commented:

“Very impressive!”

