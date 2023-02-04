A hard-working lady posted lovely pictures of her flat on social media, noting they were of her home in a village where she resided

The creative woman showed off her bedroom, living room, and more, with the space wowing many

Social media users complimented the lady on her good-looking crib, leaving kind messages in her post’s comment section

A talented lady shared snaps of her flat online, explaining that it was her home in the village.

Brenda Nandi's home wowed peeps. Image: Brenda Nandi.

The Mzansi woman shared pictures of various areas of her space, showing how her bedroom, living room, and more looked.

Brenda Nandi shared the pictures in the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’.

The post was captioned:

“My first time posting my flat in my village.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Netizens gave the lady tips on how to improve how her flat looked

While many social media users complimented the lady’s space, others offered advice on how she could improve the space and which items were causing clutter.

Here are some top reactions:

Lindiwe Mashimbye advised her:

“Those pictures on top of the TV must be removed.”

Anelisa Anelisa asked:

“Where did you buy your TV?

Joy Nozuko complimented her and offered a key tip:

“Very nice and neat but the photos on the bedside, please put them on the wall.”

Lorreta Lorry loved the entire look of the woman’s flat:

“Very impressive!”

Emmah Vee was taken with the cleanliness of the entire home:

“Very neat.”

Nokulunga Nokulunga loved the look of her stunning bedroom:

“Nice bedroom.”

Nono Sweetness loved the stylish space:

“Classic.”

Maureen Masilo noted:

“Very nice without the big pillows.”

