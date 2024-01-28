One lady has gotten the true Valentine’s Day spirit and decorated her bedroom subtly with red and white bedding

Although the woman’s bedroom wasn’t in any way exuberant, the lovely décor and neat space left many people inspired

People lauded her for how beautiful her place was and noted how pretty the entire room looked

A lady posted her lovely and organised bedroom space online, with her red and white bedding looking cute and romantic.

Onicca Mathekga posted her bedroom online. Image: Onicca Mathekga.

While the room was not exuberant by any means, the place was neatly organised and looked pretty and feminine.

A lady who goes by Onicca Mathekga on Facebook shared one picture of her space in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group, a space where interior tips are often exchanged.

Here is the picture of her room:

Many people like red and white bedding

Various social media users complimented the lady for her pretty bedding. Others simply noted how fabulous her space looked in its entirety.

Here are some top reactions:

Elizabeth Mwale wrote:

“Lovely.”

Ndondo Jahvas left a kind comment:

“What a beauty!”

Nomshado Moloi Cindi added:

“Very nice.”

According to Livspace, there are many ways people can incorporate red hues into their living spaces, whether in their bedrooms or other areas in their homes. Red in its diverse undertones adds a touch of warmth and romance to any place. It is also a new neutral that integrates a pop of colour to atmospheres where shades of grey are used

17-Year-old moves out of home

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the 18-year-old explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence.

Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age. Choosing to live alone and be independent often comes with many trials and tribulations.

