A lady who seems incredibly innovative posted her two-roomed abode in a public group

Despite the space looking rather humble, her crib was neat, with lovely blue linen draped across the bed

Many people told her to remove specific items to make the space look neater and more efficient

A lovely lady posted pictures of her two-roomed crib online, with her neat space creatively decorated.

Hlelolethu Mahlangu has a two-roomed shack. Image: Hlelolethu Mahlangu.

Lady’s shack inspires

Facebook user, Hlelolethu Mahlangu, welcomed comments, remarks, compliments, and décor tips from people in the group.

Here is a picture of one of the areas within her home:

Facebook users love her shack

Many people noted how well the lady made use of the space that was available to her, whilst others gave her home improvement tips.

A home is a home, regardless of how big or small it is. Hlelolethu’s place is a perfect example of how homely humble abodes can be.

Here are some of the most noteworthy remarks:

Cynthia Ngcobo complimented her and asked about the purchase of one of the décor items in her space:

“Nice! I want that silky duvet cover. Where did you buy it?”

Emerald Linda reacted:

“Buy ceiling boards to cover your walls and paint.”

Joseph Joe made a suggestion:

“Paint is needed there.”

Thami Wowo Hoco asked the babe to remove some items to improve the look of her crib:

”Remove the newspapers, please. Other than that, everything is beautiful and well-decorated.”

Nemutanzhela Khodani wrote:

“Nice, but can you try to remove the newspapers and use something with one colour?”

17-Year-old moves out of home

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence.

Although the place she stayed in is humble, the 18-year-old explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence.

Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

Choosing to live alone and be independent often comes with many trials and tribulations. Ultimately, the sis chose herself, her peace of mind, and happiness above all else.

