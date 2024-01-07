A young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence

Although the place she stayed in is humble, the 18-year-old explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence

Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age

A young woman posted a picture of her humble abode online, which mainly consisted of a mattress on a floor.

Brown'skinn Melaniin sought independence by moving from home. Image: Brown'skinn Melaniin.

Lady posts a photo of crib

Facebook user, Brown'skinn Melaniin, explained that she moved out at 17 and was currently 18 years old.

The sis noted that she chose her peace and independence over luxury.

Here is her post:

People encourage lady who has mattress

Many people felt inspired by the young woman.

Here are some top reactions:

Alexander Mokoena-Maile encouraged her:

“We all start somewhere.”

Nia Ntuli noted:

“I like the fact that you chose peace. I salute that you choose to be independent at a young age. Not many would do that. Instead, they would move out to stay with their boyfriends.”

Pana She joked:

“Never invite a man in that house or you will never know peace again.”

Olga Bih said:

“Keep this pic because when you succeed and build your own beautiful house, you will use it as a testimony. Courage, girl.”

Ruan Fouche added:

“There’s not a lot of people who can say they stood alone at such a young age. Hats off to you! You will make it! The ones with the bad comments are still staying in the luxury of their parent's homes. They won’t survive what you are going through! Keep going, girl.”

Woman inspires with humble shack

