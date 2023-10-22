A young artisan in KZN is thriving as a mechanical engineer after overcoming the struggles of growing up as an orphan

Lungile Tracey Nsele lost her mother when she was only eight, with her father passing in 2007

The hard worker tells Briefly News that despite losing her parents when she was young, she still wants to study further and renovate her late mom’s home

Lungile Tracey Nsele may have lost her parents when she was younger, but she never lost hope in herself.

Lungile Tracey Nsele in KZN is an artisan who grew up without her mom and dad. Image: Lungile Tracey Nsele.

Source: Facebook

The young mechanical engineer previously told Briefly News that she grew up as an orphan and worked as a domestic worker before studying and eventually bagging an apprenticeship at Elinem Construction.

The construction worker had a tough upbringing

Lungile’s mom died when she was eight, in 2003, with her dad passing when she was around 12 in 2007:

PAY ATTENTION:

“Growing up was not easy. Sometimes you need your parent's advice. So, it was hard, and I felt like I had a hole in my heart. My dad was never part of my life."

The KZN artisan has big plans

Lungile has hopes of utilising her skills to improve the lives of her family members.

Despite growing up without parents, she carries no bitterness in her soul and is simply thrilled about moving forward in life:

“I want to continue studying. I am still busy with crane operator studies. In the future, I would like to renew my mother’s home because I feel like I owe them that. I want my family to have a lovely place they can call home.”

Limpopo mechanical engineer turned baker says she uses money from business to support herself

In a related story by Briefly News, a qualified mechanical engineer in Limpopo who currently works as a baker has reflected on the independence her business has afforded her.

The 28-year-old struggled to find work in her field of study but still loves fitting and turning. Talking to Briefly News, Enica Mahlako explains that she uses her business to support herself and pay her varsity fees, especially since her mother passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News