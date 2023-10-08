A young woman who grew up in the Eastern Cape is reaping the rewards of her hard work

The dedicated lady was raised as an orphan, but despite the various obstacles, the ardent woman overcame the challenges faced and became an accounting academic and lecturer

Talking to Briefly News, Lisa Nqala shares how she utilises her voice to inspire other women

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lisa Nqala, who is originally from the Eastern Cape, is making waves as an accounting academic and lecturer.

Lisa Nqala from the Eastern Cape is an accounting academic. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News previously caught up with the young woman, who shared her journey of growing up as an orphan and obtaining her master’s qualification in internal auditing from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Now, in a follow-up chat, Lisa reflects on some of the obstacles she faced on her road to success.

The CPUT master’s graduate overcame various hurdles

The young woman explains that finances were one of the biggest issues she faced on her road to academic excellence:

“From my Bachelor of Technology to my master's Degree, I have had to self-fund my education, and to this day, I still owe the institution a substantial amount of money.

“Additionally, I face the same challenges that many black women encounter in academia. As a black female, I am not exempt from these challenges. It's a reality that we often have put in extra effort to gain recognition, even though working tirelessly doesn't guarantee that we will be acknowledged for our skills, experience, and the quality of our work.”

The Eastern Cape woman wants to inspire other ladies

Lisa notes that she would love to obtain her doctoral qualification and eventually become a rated professor.

The high-achiever shares with Briefly News how she uses the platform she has to motivate others:

“I use my social media platforms to inspire and motivate young women, as well as anyone aspiring to excel in academia.

“I understand the challenges of finding role models, inspiration, and motivation, especially in academia, so if you follow me on my social media platforms, you can attest to that. My content is mainly focused on education and dedication to achieving your goals.”

Bloemfontein woman obtains her degree in radiography cum laude, offers advice for young scholars: “Dream big”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a young lady from Bloemfontein who is excited about obtaining her qualification in radiography cum laude.

Tshepang Selai is currently completing her community service in Kimberley and shared with Briefly News her dreams for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News