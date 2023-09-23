An inspiring lecturer who grew up in Bizana, Eastern Cape, has shared her wonderful story of academic success

The young lady had a tough childhood as an orphan, but through determination and grit, she bagged a master’s degree in accounting from CPUT

Lisa Nqala shared with Briefly News her future ambitions and spoke about the challenges of the journey she faced as she grew up without her parents

A determined woman who grew up in Bizana, Eastern Cape, and currently resides in Cape Town, has overcome many hardships to become an accounting academic and lecturer.

Lisa Nqala grew up as an orphan in the Eastern Cape and now she is an academic and lecturer in accounting. Image: Supplied.

The young woman posted about her journey on LinkedIn, noting that she grew up as an orphan and life was incredibly tough during her childhood.

Briefly News caught up with Lisa Nqala, who shared more about her future ambitions and opened up about how she went from growing up without parents to obtaining a master’s degree in accounting from CPUT.

The CPUT master’s graduate had to navigate life without parents

Lisa notes that while her family members were supportive of her, growing up without the normative structure of a two-parent household was tough, especially since her mom and dad passed away when she was only seven:

“Growing up without parents or a proper family structure where you live with your mother, father, and siblings in your parent's house was not easy at all, especially from such an early age.

"However, I am so grateful for my family members who supported me and did everything to make sure that I was at school and had everything I needed for my studies.”

Lisa explains that losing her parents when she was a little girl created a sense of urgency in her to have a family of her own:

“The emptiness and void you feel when growing up without parents nothing can fill, and it creates that pressure to have your own family and a sense of belonging.

“I have been doing a lot of inner healing over the last year. I started attending therapy to unpack my childhood traumas before I could have my own family. What gives me peace is knowing that I fought for my dreams. I made my parents proud even if they are no longer with us.”

The Eastern Cape woman grew up in rural areas

Lisa explains that even growing up in largely rural areas affected her self-worth, and adjusting to life in Cape Town as she navigated academia at CPUT, was often overwhelming:

“Growing up in disadvantaged rural areas made it difficult for me to adjust to university and a big city.

“When I came to varsity, I did not even know how to use a computer. I struggled to communicate in English. I struggled with low self-esteem. Through all these things, I carried so much pain for so many years from my childhood trauma.

“It took me time to finally open up about them. The other challenge I face is that it takes so much time for my skills and knowledge to be recognised. I often have to work harder than anyone else to prove that I am capable.”

The young woman aspires to bag a PhD in accounting

The young academic is currently an accounting and auditing lecturer at a private college:

“I am also a researcher. I write and review research articles for publication in prestigious journals. I also work as an independent academic program reviewer for accounting and auditing-related qualifications.”

Lisa wishes to study further to obtain a doctoral qualification and eventually become a rated professor in accounting:

“I would also love to have a mentoring program that would cater to disadvantaged children's needs.”

