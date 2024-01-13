A lovely lady with a knack for interior décor posted images of her bedroom in a popular online group

The olive-green shade and new neutrals used within the room had people in awe and many netizens complimented her style

Other people made suggestions about a few aspects of the room which could be altered for the place to be improved

A stunning lady posted images of her bedroom online. The room looked neat, and well-kept, with a gorgeous green and new neutral theme giving the place an airy appeal.

Ntonto Ka Baba has a lovely bedroom. Image: Ntonto Ka Baba.

Source: Facebook

Facebook user, Ntonto Ka Baba made her space look effortlessly stunning, with the velvet headboard adding another element of glamour to the look.

Lady’s green bedroom wows

It seemed as though Ntonto went to great lengths to ensure her space looked as lovely as possible.

Here is the picture of her room:

People love the spectacular bedroom

Facebook users adored the splendid interiors in the home and complimented them profusely.

Other people suggested that small alterations be made to increase the homeliness of the space:

Moipoti Mokabane loved the tones used:

“The colours are absolutely beautiful. Just add other shades.”

Tshepo Hope Ntsoane asked:

“Where can I get this bed?

Samkeliso L. N. Mathenjwa adored the place:

“Wow, so neat and beautiful. It’s luxury. I love this. I will definitely save this picture for inspiration.”

Simphiwe Pinky inquired:

“Did you put a base-cover under?

Lesh-Lee Amantle Lebogang made a suggestion:

“Hey, babe. It’s so perfect. Just raise the curtain rail a bit higher, otherwise, it’s perfect.”

