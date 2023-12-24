A lovely lady showed off some images which depicted her classy interiors within her home

The post included photos of her bedroom, which had a cool geometric headboard in a calming new neutral of plaster pink

Many people who came across the post loved it and wanted to know where the sis purchased specific things

A beautiful woman posted pictures of her lovely interior pieces on social media.

Dudu Modiga has a talent for interior decor. Image: Dudu Modiga.

The lady posted the images on the highly popularised ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ Facebook page.

Lady posts interiors

Facebook user, Dudu Modiga, clearly has great interior style, with her classy aesthetic looking elegant.

Her images were captioned:

“Work in progress.”

Here is her post:

Pics of lady’s room impress peeps

Many people loved the woman’s style.

Others wanted to know where she bought certain items in the space.

Here are some top reactions:

MeRcy Laone shared a sweet compliment:

“Very classy and extra clean.”

Nthabiseng More adored the aesthetic of the space:

“Very classy. So lovely and neat.”

Relebogile Bogatsu had an inquiry:

“Where did you buy your headboard?”

Nafisat Braimah adored the florals:

“The flowers.”

Cikizwa Ndzimela noted:

“Gorgeous. I like it. I love white.”

Phumzile Khumalo said:

“Plug on the side tables, please.”

Bokamoso Mojaki asked about her bedding and complimented its look:

“Dudu Modiga, where did you buy your bedding? It looks very beautiful.”

