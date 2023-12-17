A young woman excitedly sought feedback about her bedroom after posting a picture of her space online

The lady’s bedroom looked plain and simple, with people offering advice on how she could spruce up the room

Others commended her for the neatness of the place and loved how she made the most of what she had

A lovely young lady posted a photo of her bedroom on social media, and while her space looked simple, it was well taken care of.

Pile Manzimande Ngwekazi has a neat bedroom. Image: Pile Manzimande Ngwekazi.

Source: Facebook

The woman had a plain bedroom and blue bedding, but the place looked like a work in progress and clean.

Lady’s Facebook post wows

Facebook user, Pile Manzimande Ngwekazi, shared the image in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group.

She noted that it was her first time posting anything in the interactive group.

Netizens love room

A ton of comments poured in under her post. Many compliments flooded the post.

Other people offered home décor tips she could follow to improve the space.

Here are some of the best reactions to the picture of her room:

Regina Moloi had an interesting inquiry:

“Where did you buy the wardrobe?”

Elimenem Elem remarked:

“Very nice, and your room has too much space.”

Tshiamo Gigi made a suggestion to enhance the overall aesthetic:

“Add more pillows.”

Pakama Pk Ngqaqu remarked:

“Clean and spacious.”

Mangaliso Mmago Basimane noted:

“Loved it.”

Blessing Mpofu said:

“I love your wardrobe.”

Nzwaki Ntandokazi Yabathembu wrote:

“Super clean, my love.”

