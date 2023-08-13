One lady left many people in awe with her phenomenal interior decorating skills

Despite her home being rather small, she made the most of the space, with everything in her home clean, and the space effectively used

People commented on the post of the home, with some peeps offering improvement tips and others in awe of the crib

One lady has creatively utilised the space in her one-roomed home, with all items effectively used and no clutter in sight.

Omphemetse Phemphe Vinolia took great care of her one-roomed home. Image: Omphemetse Phemphe Vinolia.

It can be challenging to decorate a smaller area without making a home look overcrowded and disorganised.

Lady posts photos of 1-room on social media group

However, Facebook user, Omphemetse Phemphe Vinolia clearly has a knack for interior decorating and had her home looking splendid. The sis posted photos of her space on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen' group.

Here is a photo from the post:

Many people complimented the lady’s well-organised place

Netizens left remarks about how the crib looked.

Some peeps offered improvement advice, with others exclaiming that no changes were needed.

Here are some of the best reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Mamane Tiido loved the sofa:

“Where can I get this couch?”

Makhosazane Langa wrote:

“I am more in love with your kitchen unit, especially the unit for the stove. Where is your wardrobe?”

Ke Matseko Theletsane remarked:

“The setup is tops. Beautiful space you have right there.”

Katlego FiFi Mokoena asked:

“I love your bedding. Where did you buy it?”

Nozi'Qiqo Ntame added:

“I am in love with your furniture, sweety.”

Lesego Lebogo commented:

“Absolutely amazing.”

