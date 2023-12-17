A lovely lady posted a video on Instagram where she showed off a new stunning duvet cover

The bedding was bought at Pep Home and cost no more than R159.99, a price the woman was raving about online

Many people who came across the post thanked the woman for plugging them on the lovely Pep Home find

A creative woman who has fantastic interior design taste posted a video where she plugged ladies on where to purchase lovely duvet covers for cheap.

Felicia Ntshovelo Phosa is a lady who does a Pep Home haul. Image: Felicia Ntshovelo Phosa.

The items featured in her Instagram video were purchased at Pep Home, looked pretty for summer and added to the calm aesthetic of her bedroom.

Stunning Instagram user, Felicia Ntshovelo Phosa loved plugging people on stylish home décor products on her well-loved page, homewith_felicia, and even offers advice on how they can be incorporated into a space.

Lady posts home décor video

Felicia showed how a gorgeous floral duvet set that cost R159.99 had her home looking splendid for the festive season.

Here is the video:

Woman’s clip of bedding wows

The classy lady also shared a video of her Christmas home décor, which included a pretty tree, table settings in stunning colours, and more.

Here are some reactions to her festive video:

The captwn_restaurant wrote a sweet comment:

“The content I signed up for. This is beautiful. That tree is the one.”

kukwami_la felt the festive vibes:

“Clean. You make me crave Christmas.”

now.that.i.love reacted:

“So beautiful. The styling is amazing.”

Thuputlathabang remarked:

“Beautiful set up.”

Homebymsk left a sweet compliment:

“Love this, fave.”

SA lady does Black Friday haul

Briefly News also previously wrote about a popular South African TikTok user who plugged ladies on some awesome Black Friday deals.

The sis posted a clip featuring a few of the beauty and self-care items she purchased at half the price due to the fab specials on offer, which many people loved.

The lady focused on the beauty and self-care products she obtained at Pep Home, Dischem and more. Many people loved her great finds.

