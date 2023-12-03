A beautiful woman in Mpumalanga has posted pictures of her stunning bedroom on social media

The space, which looked lovely, was in a shack, and she proudly called her place her “castle”

Many people who came across the post complimented the woman for the effort she put into the home décor

A lovely lady in Mpumalanga proudly showed off her home on social media by posting a picture thereof on a popular Facebook group.

Zandy Mntungwa Mbulazi has a pretty bedroom in her shack. Image: Zandy Mntungwa Mbulazi.

The lady lives in a shack and made her room look like an ideal space to reside, with pink and white bedding and pillows adding a beautifully feminine feel to the room.

SA woman’s room wows

Stunning Zandy Mntungwa Mbulazi was proud of her room, with the classic-looking interiors complimenting the space.

Here is a picture of her room, which was clearly treated with a lot of tender love and care:

Netizens love lady’s room

Mary Chonzi was impressed and simply said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Natasha Gouws loved certain aspects of her room:

“Beautiful headboard.”

Thembeka Mkhize asked about specific elements of the room:

“Where is the King and Queen of this beautiful castle?”

Nontobeko Gcaba paid her a kind compliment and asked about her floor and what was on it:

“Awesome. What is on your floor?”

Ntombi Cingwa reacted to the overall cleanliness of the home:

“It looks amazing and very neat.”

Rahab Maluleke reacted in an interesting way about the purchase of certain items and the possibility of a brick home being bought:

“The amount that you used to buy bed curtains and headboard could build you a brick room. Anyway, nice room.”

Photos of neat shack inspire

In a related story by Briefly News, a lady in Gauteng with a functional-looking shack has left many people inspired, with her space clean and neat.

Not only was the crib tidy, but the bedroom looked lovely and well-made, with the kitchen unit organised and pretty.

Facebook users eagerly asked questions about the home, offered advice, and admired the space. It's wonderful to see people in SA encouraging each other to be great.

