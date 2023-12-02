With the festive season having started, TikTok sensation, Mbali Nhlapho has shared some more of her cleaning secrets

Mzansi’s favourite housekeeper told Briefly News about how people could keep their homes pristine while still enjoying the spoils of summer

Mbali is a cleaning expert and previously offered priceless advice regarding the eradication of flies and mosquitoes

Mbali Nhlapho is a legend in South Africa. The TikTok sensation shared with Briefly News some festive cleaning tips to avoid exhaustion.

Mbali Nhlapho is South Africa's most-loved housekeeper.

While many South Africans are facing year-end fatigue, the mundane chores and rigmarole of their completion cannot be ignored.

Briefly News recently spoke to Mbali about how people could eradicate flies, with the lovely woman offering two must-see tips using a time-old natural remedy.

Mbali Nhlapho shares cleaning tips

In a follow-up chat, the businesswoman says that keeping a home pristine takes small steps. You don’t have to sweep, mop, and scrub tirelessly the entire day to ensure that your space is well-kept:

“As we are joining the festive season, don't be overwhelmed. Tidy up, put things where they belong, and your home will be organised.”

TikTok housekeeper shares motivation

Mbali loves connecting SA netizens with people who can help them keep their homes tidy, which is why she started ‘Sisters@Work’, a business that employs over 40 people.

The sweet, humble lady motivates many people with her videos. She further tells Briefly News that there is someone special who keeps her going:

“My greatest inspiration and lifetime one is my mother.”

Here is Mbali’s latest video, where, as usual, she brings the energy while speaking about the benefits of vinegar:

