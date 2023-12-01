These three women decided to go kayaking and ended up becoming TikTok viral sensations

A TikTok video showing three South African babes trying their hand at kayaking has gone viral. A fun experience that definitely did not go as planned but has left millions of people laughing.

These women were not expecting to become one with the water so early into their journey. Image: @lihle_c

Sometimes you just need to take a leap of faith and try something that scares you. These ladies did that, and it turned into a memory they will never forget.

Mzansi babes’ kayaking adventure goes viral

The video, shared by @lihle_c, shows three very nervous but excited ladies getting into a kayak to take a cruise on the water. Not even minutes in, the three women capsized and fell in the water.

They panicked but, thankfully, were close to the dock and grabbed on for dear life. Take a look:

Mzansi shared laughter in comments

The hilarious kayaking fail had people laughing hard. The fact that the ladies did not even make it past the dock made people weak.

Read some of the funny comments:

Omphile. said:

“The background laughs are killing me ”

Drew laughed:

“Lol, we laugh but could've been tragic. Don't forget life jackets, please!”

NaNkosi❤️ was finished:

“It’s giving Titanic ”

Abongile Mantshiyose shared:

“Imagine you got ready and put on perfume only for this to happen ”

