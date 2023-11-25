A popular South African TikTok user has plugged ladies on some awesome Black Friday deals

The sis posted a clip featuring a few of the beauty and self-care items she purchases at half the price

Many people loved her great finds and expressed how excited they were to hit the shops to bag a few cool items of their own

A popular TikTok user had netizens excited when she showed off her amazing finds after she went shopping on Black Friday.

Taylormoirrr posted a Black Friday shopping haul. Image: Taylormoirrr.

Source: TikTok

Taylormoirrr bought a few self-care and beauty items, such as lip liner, blush, face wipes, and more

Lady’s Black Friday video blows up

The gorgeous woman captured attention with her video, that has since been viewed over 17k times, featured items from Dischem, Pep Home, and Value Co.

Taylormoirrr simply captioned her post:

“Black Friday haul.”

Here is the video:

SA ladies love Black Friday haul

Many women were curious about the items the babe purchased, and inquired about them in the comment section of the TikTok clip.

Here are some top reactions:

cheshire cat said:

“I am so excited because tomorrow my mom and I are going to Clicks and Dischem. We will be Black Friday shopping for my 16th birthday.”

Julia_rakoma asked about the gorgeous fragrance she bought:

“What’s the name of that perfume, and how much was it?”

Danielle (Taylor's Version) complimented her manicure:

“Are those the smudge nails? I adore them.”

julia swart wrote:

“I only wear that lip liner. It works like a bomb. I put it on at six in the morning, and it is still on when I get home from work. I have all the shades.”

left a remark about the perfume:

“The bloom looks like a dupe for Gucci bloom.”

