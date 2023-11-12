A talented woman with a lovely bedroom has left many people in awe with how pretty her simple bedroom looked

Despite the relative minimalist style in the place, the room still looked pretty and cute

The red and white bedding showed the sweet style of the place, which gave off a romantic vibe

Constance Maite Malatji has a pretty bedroom and posted pictures thereof online. Image: Constance Maite Malatji.

Source: Facebook

Constance Maite Malatji shared pictures of her bedroom on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ page.

Woman’s nice bedroom impresses

Pretty Constance captured many hearts with her post.

Here is the image:

Many people love woman’s picture

Facebook users keenly complimented the lady’s style.

Here are some of the best reactions to her post, which received over 300 ‘likes’ and other reactions, at the time of writing:

Jane Mashile wanted to know where specific items had been purchased so she could get her own to decorate her space:

“Where? Because we want as well.”

Lucy Diale made a cool suggestion

“Heaven. But big flowers and adding some colour to your walls with paint would really bring the room together.”

Sinalo Siguca had an inquiry:

“Where did you buy your bed covers and pillow, friend?”

Masello Sarah shared:

“Smart and neat.”

Kukonke Ncokazi left a kind remark:

“Peaceful room. I love it.”

Tumelo Segaecho reacted:

“Wow. This looks so smart.”

Titie Maguta wrote:

“This is nice, man.”

Lady post's nice 1-room

In a related story by Briefly News, one lady with a knack for interior décor is making the most of the one-roomed space she has to live in.

The young woman shared an image of her living quarters online and garnered many interesting responses to her post.

Many Facebook users left useful recommendations regarding safety within the space the lady lives in.

It is wonderful to see people using the resources they have to creates spaces they can be proud to call home. A place does not need to be big to be a home.

