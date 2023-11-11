A lovely lady in the Gauteng province is making the most of the shack she calls home

The creative woman neatly decorated the space and shared images thereof on a public interactive Facebook group

Social media users who came across the post loved her efforts, with some offering improvement tips and advice about the insulation in the place

A stunning lady in Gauteng proudly posted her shack on Facebook, with the photos inspiring many.

Busisiwe Kgarebe Ka Langa in Gauteng has turned her shack into a home. Image: Busisiwe Kgarebe Ka Langa.

Busisiwe Kgarebe Ka Langa posted images of various areas within the space on a public interactive group that focuses on interior décor.

Lady’s shack wows many

Lovely Busisiwe explained that it was her first time posting in the group.

Here is one of the pictures from the post:

Lovely comments flood post about home

Various people on Facebook shared their views on the space’s aesthetic.

While some people worried about the humble space there was to move around in, others commended the lady for doing her best to create a homely atmosphere using the materials accessible to her.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Jenna Phiri said:

“Nice one. The problem is the space, but it’s very nice.”

Sbahle simply remarked:

“Very nice.”

Blessing Kha Mathole had an interesting inquiry:

“Very nice. How many rooms are there?”

Cecelia Khumalo made a helpful suggestion to improve insulation and heat retention:

“Very nice. Try to cover your room with boards.”

Musyimi Jackson shared a helpful tip:

“The room is neat. You only need colourful curtains.”

Benize Von Stroh wrote:

“I love your wardrobe, hey.”

Cikizwa Ndzimela added:

“Love it! Your shack is nice and neat and you have nice furniture.”

Thato Molebatsi kindly said:

“I am happy for you. This is so beautiful.”

Jay Mcseat commended her efforts:

“Awesome job!”

Bonolo Sefako asked:

“Looks great. Can I see outside?”

