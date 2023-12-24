One young woman took a fashion-forward approach to rocking cargo pants, with the gorgeous woman showing ladies how the pants can be worn stylishly

The woman’s video received over 400 likes and many people liked how creative she was

Others loved the addition of the blazer to top off the overall look she effortlessly rocked

A gorgeous young woman posted a video on TikTok where she showed ladies how cargo pants could be stylishly worn.

slayonabudgetwithmamsy is fashion-forward on a budget. Image: slayonabudgetwithmamsy.

Source: TikTok

The young lady inspired many people, with her video gaining traction and getting over 400 likes, at the time of writing.

Lady’s fashion video wows

TikTok user, slayonabudgetwithmamsy, clearly has an eye for fashion and showed how a cute top and blue blazer could be used to dress up her cargo pants.

She noted that the items could be purchased at Fashion World.

The sis is all about promoting cost-effective clothing items, showing how ladies can look lovely on a budget.

Her clip was captioned, in part:

“Outfit idea: Blazer, crop top, and pants.”

Here is the video:

TikTokkers love outfit

Many people loved the babe’s fashion sense, with others simply complimenting her natural beauty and class.

Here are some top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Katso noted how lovely she looked:

“Beautiful as always. Everything suits you perfectly. I am jealous.”

angiey22 adored her lovely crown:

“Wow, the hair. Everything is just perfect.”

Loula had an inquiry:

“Blazer plug, please.”

missed remarked about items and where they are purchased:

“We don’t find these things at Fashion World.”

South African lady does Black Friday haul

Briefly News also previously wrote about a popular South African TikTok user who plugged ladies on awesome Black Friday deals.

The sis posted a clip featuring a few beauty and self-care items she purchased at half the price due to the specials.

The lady focused on the beauty and self-care products she obtained at Pep Home, Dischem and more. Many people loved her great finds and showed her love in the comment section of the video she posted on social media.

