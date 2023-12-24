A young woman has inspired many people after she posted a video of her amazing weight loss

The lovely lady worked hard to achieve her health goals, changing her diet and working out vigorously

Briefly News spoke to a dietician, who shared some steps people who want to change their health in 2024 can follow

A young woman posted an inspiring Instagram video where she showed off her weight loss transformation.

Fitishwithhd lost a ton of weight thus far. Image: Fitishwithhd.

Source: Instagram

Fitishwithhd is down 155 pounds (70 kg) already and looks much healthier and happier after taking better care of her body.

Lady shows off weight loss

The hard worker had people on the edge of their seats and motivated many netizens.

Here are some top reactions:

linda_harris277 said:

“Celebrate every milestone along the way. You are on the path to transformation!”

hawa_omuya wrote:

“It’s the glow-up for me! Now let’s go 2024.”

Here is the video:

Health expert weighs in

Briefly News reached out to Cape Town dietician, Jo-Ann Roets, who shared some expert tips for people who will start their weight loss journeys in 2024:

“If there is one dietary change or goal I would like to encourage for 2024, it is to include more fibre-rich foods at all meals and snacks.

"The inclusion of fibre can benefit appetite management, insulin resistance, glucose control, and improve cholesterol levels. Aim for a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.”

Jo-Ann reflects on the importance of an active lifestyle to promote balance in one’s life:

“I always encourage my clients to include any form of exercise in their life. Whatever they feel comfortable with. There is no such thing as good or bad exercise. Elevate your heart rate, do something within your physical capability, and you'll benefit your heart and soul.”

