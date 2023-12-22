A woman took to X with pride, sharing a picture from her wedding day along with her beautiful love story

The woman explained that she and hub moved in together after just two short weeks of knowing one another

People took to the comment section to share their feelings; some hopeless romantics and other total sceptics

We live in a world where many people have given up on love, but stories like this remind us that it still exists. Taking a chance, this couple moved fast and are now happily married and thriving.

This couple moved in together after two weeks, and some people felt that was a little fast. Image: @karynfoya

Source: Twitter

With online dating and the rate of failed relationships, not many people believe in true love. So, when a post like this comes around, people can be a little sceptical.

Woman shares swift love story

A gorgeous woman, @karynfoya, took to X with a photo of her and her husband on their special day. What caught people’s attention, though, is the fact that they moved in together just two short weeks after meeting.

“Met him, and we moved in together two weeks later ❤️ been obsessed with each other since ”

People share mixed feelings

While a lot of messages of congratulations covered the comment section, there were the sceptics who shared their two cents.

Read some of the mixed reactions:

@EsonasihleM is a romantic:

“Love always wins❤️”

@MosesRadebe13 said:

“Keep up with the obsession if it works for you guys. Marriage can be tough. Congratulations. All the best for the future. Nice story.”

@Tarie_esther was unsure:

“Yho, how did you do that…! Like the trust after just two weeks ”

@oyipresh shared:

“I met someone too, thought he was the one, but... I guess not all love story ends well. I wish you both happiness, genuine friendship and most of all, a heart to forgive one another and help each other grow because you will need a lot of that”

Mzansi discusses the right time for a couple to move in together

Briefly News reported that things were getting wild online as South Africans discussed how long a couple should wait before deciding to move in together. Briefly News posed the question on Facebook and the answers range from hilarious to quite serious.

Some social media users believe that the couple should be married before even thinking about taking such a big step, while others feel that peeps will know when the time is right. The mixed responses from Mzansi really make for a good read.

The post gained over 100 comments in a matter of hours.

