Briefly News asked social media users in Mzansi how long they think a couple should wait before moving in together

Saffas had a range of responses with many believing that couples should wait until they are married before taking this step

Some peeps joked about mjolo and others gave in-depth replies about exactly how long couples should wait

Things are getting wild online as South Africans discuss how long a couple should wait before deciding to move in together. Briefly News posed the question on Facebook and the answers range from hilarious to quite serious.

Some social media users believe that the couple should be married before even thinking about taking such a big step while others feel that peeps will know when the time is right. The mixed responses from Mzansi really make for a good read.

The post gained over 100 comments in a matter of hours:

Some social media users think peeps should wait until they are married

Juan Strydom wrote:

"Only married couples should move in together."

Petunia Mosesane commented:

"After marriage."

Nokutula Ngejane said:

"You don't stay with someone whom you are not married to."

Lueh Murk stated:

"You shouldn't do that unless you are married... It always ends in tears."

Thokozani Angel Dlomo responded with:

"Wait for marriage, then move in."

Other netizens think love will determine when the right time is

Thabiso Moatlhodi wrote in response to the question:

"It depends on how much you love each other."

Kay Kay believes this is the right time:

"Immediately after saying 'I love you'."

Simangele Nzwakele shared:

"1 day after paying lobola."

Portia S Mampane revealed:

"As long as we make each other happy, doesn't matter after how long... Been staying with my bae for two years now; I couldn't be more in love."

