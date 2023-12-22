A woman showed people her recent vacation, and romance was the order of the day when she whipped out her camera

The lady posted a video about moving on from her old relationship, where she wasn't happy with the treatment he got

Other netizens commented that they could relate to the woman who was making a statement with her new significant other

A woman moved on from an old relationship. The TikTok creator showed people how much better her life is going.

A woman on a baecation showed she found greener pastures after moving on with a new man.

The video of the woman's love life received more than 42,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from others willing to discuss their relationships.

Woman celebrates being in happy relationship

One lady @alvisia22 posted a TikTok video saying she was finally on vacation with her boyfriend. In the video, she drank a glass of wine and wrote that she left her eggs because of empty promises.

Watch the clip below:

South African women related to women's struggle

Many people commented that they could feel the woman's pain. Peeps commented that they wanted to tell their boyfriends they wanted a romantic getaway.

Esther Israel said:

"Where do ya'll get these new men, or am I invisible?"

Dikgale WaleSundowns ccmmeted:

"Last year I had planned a holiday in Durban with my then-GF. She dumped me a week before but I still continued with my plans and replaced her same time."

madam jay added:

"How do I put on my status without putting it, please help, is it possible?"

Forete0202 wrote:

"Action speaks louder than words tee ya lona, it's money speaks louder than word. If there is money anything is possible, there will be lots of actions."

veereigns could relate:

"Me right now️except that I'm the man taking my beautiful self on a vacation. Four days in St.Lucia by myself."

