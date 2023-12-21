A woman showed people her experience with dating a taxi driver and showed his recent efforts to spoil her

The lady told people that he met her mother and he bought Smeg so that he did not come to her house empty-handed

Online users were fascinated by the video showing how the taxi driver presented himself by making a grand gesture

A woman dating a taxi driver showed people how happy she is. The lady posted how she and her man went to the next level.

The TikTok video shows a taxi driver who spoiled GF's mom for the first time with presents. Image: @sesimakoya

Source: TikTok

People enjoyed seeing the woman's love life as she got over 1000 likes. TikTok viewers commented on the video, gushing about how lucky she was.

Taxi driver spoils girlfriend's mum

A TikTokker @sesimakoya bragged about the gifts her taxi driver boyfriend gave her mum. The working man got his future mother-in-law household items, including a Smeg kettle and toaster, as well as Presles linen.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

South Africa loves relationship with taxi driver

Online users commented that the lady is living a soft life. Many admitted that she got lucky in love.

ceebor_ said:

"Une taste."

yuna commented:

"Zulu guys who respect, actually."

hle251 wrote:

"15 seater gents really know how to go all out,they will never ask you what you bring to the table."

Buhle added:

"Noooooo yi owner leli ngeke oer."

Amahle_maFuze gushed:

"Girl you won."

Taxi driver relationship goes viral

In a related story, one woman told people that her life changed for the better after dating a taxi driver. Netizens were gushing over the woman's love life.

Lady shows off romance with taxi driver, peeps swoon

Briefly News previously, a woman wanted people to see she was in a happy relationship. The woman participated in a TikTok challenge that showed people how they started dating their significant other.

Love stories often touch many online users, and this one was no exception. Netizens commented on the video and gushed over her cute relationship with a public transport driver.

The woman on TikTok @stharhmbuyazi2 showed people that she fell in love with the taxi driver. The young lady made a video about how things turned out after she gave him her number.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News