A woman helped people by showing her followers a cheaper alternative to an iPhone in a TikTok video

The lady made a video about a cheaper phone that she found at Ackermans, which she reviewed in the post on TikTok

Online users were fascinated by the video, and many commented, eager to chime in on the woman's recommendation

A woman showed people that she didn't break the bank to get a good phone. The lady compared a cheaper phone from Ackermans.

A TikTok video shows a woman after buying a phone at Ackerman's which she described as an iPhone dupe. Image: @cleopatra_masela

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's Ackermans purchase received more than 11, 000 likes. There were close to a thousand comments from people who loved the phone plug.

Woman compares Mobicel to Apple products

A woman on TikTok @cleopatra_maesela showed people that she found an alternative to an iPhone. In the video, she opened a Mobicel that she got from Ackermans. The lady opened the camera, showing that the interface was similar to an Apple iPhone.

Watch the video below:

SA laughs at woman's iPhone dupe idea

Online users on TikTok wanted to see if the picture quality would be different compared to iPhones. People commented on the video with their own jokes.

Antonia said

"6 months down the line battery will be vuvukil."

Samantha wrote:

"Guys we’re not buying the body but the software."

Zinhle Dlamini966 commented:

'They've always designed gorgeous phones kodwa after a year uzozisola."

Jannah joked:

"If you walk fast no one will know."

Trudy_Dineo added:

"I'm gonna buy it for my 6 year old nephew."

Lebo Katane was amused:

"iPhone lite."

sanelemhlongo720 noted:

"But those cameras are not camering."

mzobiT remarked

"I love the phone mara they should improve their battery."

MISS THOMPSON begged:

"Please show us picture quality."

