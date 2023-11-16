Global site navigation

Johannesburg Woman Rocks Trendy Ackermans Airport Outfit for R150 in Viral TikTok Video
by  Trisha Pillay
  • A Johannesburg woman is turning heads on TikTok as she flaunts a chic airport outfit bought for only R150 at Ackermans
  • Her viral video showcases not just her fashion flair but also the affordability of looking trendy at the airport
  • Viewers are praising her for demonstrating that you can achieve great style without breaking the bank if you know how to shop

Young woman shares video of trendy airport outfit.
A lady from Johannesburg plugs Mzansi with cheap airport outfits from Ackermans. Images: @ntandooz
Source: TikTok

A woman from Johannesburg is winning the hearts of fashion enthusiasts as she showcases her chic airport outfit purchased for a mere R150 at Ackermans.

Ackermans outfit trends

The viral video captures TikTok user @ntandooz's shopping skills and proves that style doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. The TikTok clip has become a sensation, garnering widespread admiration for the woman's ability to curate a cute, budget-friendly airport ensemble.

Viewers praised her for highlighting the accessibility of fashionable choices, proving that you can look fabulous without breaking the bank.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by Ackerman's outfit

The video inspires a wave of budget-conscious fashionistas to explore cost-effective yet stylish alternatives, emphasising that great fashion choices are within reach for everyone.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@alton_42 said:

"Bathong choomie kante you leave us hanging. We were still enjoying the Ackermans haul phela."

@Khuliso maria commented:

"I already bought mine ackermans is fighting."

@Keneilwe shared:

"Got the same outfit but in black also from Ackermans."

@mbali clapped:

"I need this set exactly this colour."

@uNosipho M said:

"Definitely getting this."

@Pasie commented:

"You are beautiful."

@Ole joked:

"I bought this and look like I don’t care anymore it’s the body guys don’t let her trick y’all."

@Tracey said:

"This looks really great on you and its really cheap."

Source: Briefly News

