A Johannesburg woman is turning heads on TikTok as she flaunts a chic airport outfit bought for only R150 at Ackermans

Her viral video showcases not just her fashion flair but also the affordability of looking trendy at the airport

Viewers are praising her for demonstrating that you can achieve great style without breaking the bank if you know how to shop

Ackermans outfit trends

The viral video captures TikTok user @ntandooz's shopping skills and proves that style doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. The TikTok clip has become a sensation, garnering widespread admiration for the woman's ability to curate a cute, budget-friendly airport ensemble.

Viewers praised her for highlighting the accessibility of fashionable choices, proving that you can look fabulous without breaking the bank.

Mzansi impressed by Ackerman's outfit

The video inspires a wave of budget-conscious fashionistas to explore cost-effective yet stylish alternatives, emphasising that great fashion choices are within reach for everyone.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@alton_42 said:

"Bathong choomie kante you leave us hanging. We were still enjoying the Ackermans haul phela."

@Khuliso maria commented:

"I already bought mine ackermans is fighting."

@Keneilwe shared:

"Got the same outfit but in black also from Ackermans."

@mbali clapped:

"I need this set exactly this colour."

@uNosipho M said:

"Definitely getting this."

@Pasie commented:

"You are beautiful."

@Ole joked:

"I bought this and look like I don’t care anymore it’s the body guys don’t let her trick y’all."

@Tracey said:

"This looks really great on you and its really cheap."

