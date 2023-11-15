One woman in Ekurhuleni showed an interesting pair of flip-flops she found at a local PEP store

The lady left many people cracking up after posting the shoes at the outlet at Festival Mall in Ekurhuleni

Online users added their own two cents on the style of open-toe sandals stocked by the store in Kempton Park

A woman found a Lucky Star-branded item. The lady made a TikTok video of the shoes that got lots of attention.

A woman made a TikTok video of Kempton Park PEP's Lucky Star branded stock. Image: Original / TikTok / @salelamkhize

The lady received over 50K likes after documenting the flip-flops. There were thousands of comments from people who were cracking jokes about the pair of shoes.

Woman records funky PEP flip-flops

A lady with the handle @salelamkhize entered a PEP in Ekurhuleni, where she stumbled upon flip-flops branded with Lucky Star. The video showing the tinned fish-branded shoes received over 50K likes.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by the flip flops

Online users found humour in the unique find, with many commenting that wearing these flip-flops would make anyone a "Lucky Star". Some even expressed interest in purchasing similar quirky footwear.

user8261001437881 said:

"Indeed he will be a Lucky Star guy."

Tman wrote:

"You're a star, my sister, he's lucky to have you."

nonhlanhlaa commented:

"PEP mara why?"

Don Julio joked:

"Can I please have the KOO BAKED BEANS ONES. I'LL BUY THEM, I SWEAR."

Mntungwa1986 added:

"I will buy and send ngaye lo courier ka PEP, my man deserves a surprise nje just."

X_RAY_MP wrote:

"I know myself, I can wear this."

Strange shoes for sale

