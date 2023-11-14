Grade 7 Pupil’s Electrifying Amapiano Dance on a School Bus Gets 1.9 Million TikTok Views
- A Grade 7 pupil's energetic amapiano dance on a school bus has become a viral TikTok sensation
- The girl's entertaining routine in front of her peers clocked more than 1.9 million views in three days
- People admired the confident and talented girl and gave her rave reviews in the clip's comments section
A primary school learner has become the undisputed dance floor champion. She turned a boring commute into an amapiano spectacle that's broken the internet.
Her electrifying performance was posted on TikTok by @lethymdluli on Saturday. The video is close to hitting the 2 million mark.
Grooving on school bus
The Grade 7 sensation is seen grooving to an infectious beat, creating a storm that has viewers hitting the replay button.
The bus transformed into a mobile dance floor, with other kids watching in amusement.
Teacher joins the fun
As if the bus ride couldn't get any cooler, a teacher proved she's got moves too. She threw in her own subtle dance moves. The camaraderie and infectious energy make the video not just a solo performance but a collective celebration of rhythm and good vibes.
Watch the video below:
TikTokkers couldn't resist the infectious clip on their timelines and showed the girl love in the comments.
Read some of the comments below:
@mphorable97 said:
"I need her energy for something ."
@mancee.com posted:
"The only thing that this youth is good at.☺️"
@muruthi17 mentioned:
"If I catch my daughter twerking like that kuzo nyiwa."
@kheouna stated:
"It’s definitely the shoes."
@misskkhumalo wrote:
"Nothing better than seeing happy kids."
@mulindaompha commented:
"Yesssss girl last days of primary school."
@pretty.happy_gurl added:
"Enjoy Grade 7 while it lasts, Grade 8 will humble you."
@Christianhunniey posted:
"I love the energy. Girl you are talented.❤️❤️"
Source: Briefly News