Grade 7 Pupil’s Electrifying Amapiano Dance on a School Bus Gets 1.9 Million TikTok Views
People

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A Grade 7 pupil's energetic amapiano dance on a school bus has become a viral TikTok sensation
  • The girl's entertaining routine in front of her peers clocked more than 1.9 million views in three days
  • People admired the confident and talented girl and gave her rave reviews in the clip's comments section

A primary school learner has become the undisputed dance floor champion. She turned a boring commute into an amapiano spectacle that's broken the internet.

Grade 7 pupil danced on a bus
A primary school learner busted dance moves on a bus and trended on TikTok. Image: @lethymdluli
Source: TikTok

Her electrifying performance was posted on TikTok by @lethymdluli on Saturday. The video is close to hitting the 2 million mark.

Grooving on school bus

The Grade 7 sensation is seen grooving to an infectious beat, creating a storm that has viewers hitting the replay button.

The bus transformed into a mobile dance floor, with other kids watching in amusement.

Teacher joins the fun

As if the bus ride couldn't get any cooler, a teacher proved she's got moves too. She threw in her own subtle dance moves. The camaraderie and infectious energy make the video not just a solo performance but a collective celebration of rhythm and good vibes.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers couldn't resist the infectious clip on their timelines and showed the girl love in the comments.

Read some of the comments below:

@mphorable97 said:

"I need her energy for something ."

@mancee.com posted:

"The only thing that this youth is good at.☺️"

@muruthi17 mentioned:

"If I catch my daughter twerking like that kuzo nyiwa."

@kheouna stated:

"It’s definitely the shoes."

@misskkhumalo wrote:

"Nothing better than seeing happy kids."

@mulindaompha commented:

"Yesssss girl last days of primary school."

@pretty.happy_gurl added:

"Enjoy Grade 7 while it lasts, Grade 8 will humble you."

@Christianhunniey posted:

"I love the energy. Girl you are talented.❤️❤️"

Video of Johannesburg school kids dancing trends

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a video showed little girls who were dancing up a storm. People who watched the children were thoroughly entertained.

Mzansi netizens were entertained, and the video received over 29,000 likes. Hundreds of peeps commented, raving about the girls.

Source: Briefly News

