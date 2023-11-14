A Grade 7 pupil's energetic amapiano dance on a school bus has become a viral TikTok sensation

The girl's entertaining routine in front of her peers clocked more than 1.9 million views in three days

People admired the confident and talented girl and gave her rave reviews in the clip's comments section

A primary school learner has become the undisputed dance floor champion. She turned a boring commute into an amapiano spectacle that's broken the internet.

A primary school learner busted dance moves on a bus and trended on TikTok. Image: @lethymdluli

Source: TikTok

Her electrifying performance was posted on TikTok by @lethymdluli on Saturday. The video is close to hitting the 2 million mark.

Grooving on school bus

The Grade 7 sensation is seen grooving to an infectious beat, creating a storm that has viewers hitting the replay button.

The bus transformed into a mobile dance floor, with other kids watching in amusement.

Teacher joins the fun

As if the bus ride couldn't get any cooler, a teacher proved she's got moves too. She threw in her own subtle dance moves. The camaraderie and infectious energy make the video not just a solo performance but a collective celebration of rhythm and good vibes.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers couldn't resist the infectious clip on their timelines and showed the girl love in the comments.

Read some of the comments below:

@mphorable97 said:

"I need her energy for something ."

@mancee.com posted:

"The only thing that this youth is good at.☺️"

@muruthi17 mentioned:

"If I catch my daughter twerking like that kuzo nyiwa."

@kheouna stated:

"It’s definitely the shoes."

@misskkhumalo wrote:

"Nothing better than seeing happy kids."

@mulindaompha commented:

"Yesssss girl last days of primary school."

@pretty.happy_gurl added:

"Enjoy Grade 7 while it lasts, Grade 8 will humble you."

@Christianhunniey posted:

"I love the energy. Girl you are talented.❤️❤️"

