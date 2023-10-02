A Polish woman shared a video featuring her dad grooving to the infectious beats of amapiano music

Despite unfamiliarity with the style, the father's enthusiasm and genuine joy while dancing have left viewers impressed

Speaking to Briefly News, Oliwia Ratynska says she taught her dad the dance moves just for fun

A Polish woman shared a video of her dad dancing to amapiano beats. Images: @Oliwia Ratyńska

A Polish woman has taken TikTok by storm by sharing a cute video of her dad dancing to amapiano.

Polish dad grooves to amapiano

Afro dancer Oliwia Ratyńska shared a TikTok video of her father's infectious enthusiasm and genuine enjoyment of learning how to dance to amapiano. The video has won the hearts of viewers worldwide. His dance moves, though he's unfamiliar with the genre, exude pure happiness and embody the universal language of music.

Amapiano, a popular music genre in South Africa, has been gaining global recognition for its infectious beats and rhythms. The video showcases the power of music to bridge cultures and bring people together.

In exclusive comment to Briefly News, Ratyńska says:

"I taught him just for fun because I love amapiano and dancing to it. So by teaching him, he can also support me."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to amapiano dance moves

The heartwarming video serves as a testament to the ability of music and dance to foster connections and celebrate the diversity of cultures around the world. People throughout the world loved how the young hun's father was open to dancing to the infectious beats.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

Hlengiwe P. Mbongwa said:

"Kumnandi eMzansi."

@peterpain joked:

"I am just laughing in peace. nothing more, I just like it."

@Tebogo_KaSeme shared:

"He is so proud of himself, yoh, no need for our compliments here."

@ said:

"Your father is good at dancing."

@hill's joked:

"Na I see your energy plug."

@Sbongile Mfus'elihle commented:

"Thathaaa daddy, he dances better than most, me included."

Father and daughter doing amapiano dance challenge

