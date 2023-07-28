A woman and her mother charmed Mzansi with their sweet amapiano dance moves on a viral TikTok clip

The duo performed a well-synced routine which showed how good they both were at dancing

Netizens swooned over the mom and praised her for her fantastic beauty; one netizen even confused her with an Amapiano artist

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman and her mother danced impressively to an Amapiano jam, leaving Mzansi stunned. Image: @gray.prov

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg mother and daughter duo impressed South Africans with their fresh moves to an Amapiano song.

They moved together fluently, and the nation was convinced both mother and daughter looked flaming hot in the video.

Mother and daughter impress South Africa with dance moves on TikTok

@gray.prov posted their fantastic dance moves on Tiktok. Their video was liked 15.6K times. The two beauties dance in the video to an Amapiano sound. Their routine comprises popular amapiano dance moves, in which the mother shows how her dancing matches her daughter's rhythm.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Amapiano genre and dance moves have swept the whole world off its feet. The Conversation noted that European cities like London are rapidly adopting the Amapiano genre for its party scene.

The genre continues to be celebrated for creating enjoyable music and setting trends with catchy beats and addictive rhythms. It has even caught the attention of international artists like Whiz Khalifa, who recently jammed to Mnike.

Watch the video here:

South Africans swoon over beautiful mom and her daughter

Netizens were convinced that the mother was stunning and looked more gorgeous than her daughter.

iamdoublerainbow015 said:

"She's a better dancer than me, but yall ate."

Pertuniamoholwa added:

"You look like your ma. It's like you're siblings."

Call me Jamal was dazzled.

"I thought that this was Lady Du at first."

Newestinthehood applauded them.

"Now I see where you get the nice body from."

Hopeyy was in love.

"Tell your mom I said hi."

Mother and daughter's dancing hits 1 million views on TikTok

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a mother and her daughter hit a million views after dancing to an Amapiano song.

TikTokkers loved their dance moves as they synced with the Amapiano banger.

One netizen said:

"Deep down, I just fell in love with your mom. How much are your school fees, my daughter?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News