A Johannesburg school kid went viral after dancing up a storm to an amapiano song in a TikTok video

The cutie who attended Flamingo Primary School was adorable as she did the most to keep up with the groovy beat

TikTok users applauded the child's moves, and many could not over how talented the child dancer was

A viral video shows a little girl from Johannesburg having fun dancing. A TikTok post shows her reaction to hearing an amapiano beat playing for an event at Johannesburg South Africa Temple.

A TikTok video shows a Johannesburg primary school student dancing to amapiano and many loved it. Image

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the adorable girl dancing got over 14,000 likes. There were over a hundred comments from netizens who couldn't get enough of her moves.

Joburg primary school kid slays dance

A TikTok video posted by @mellow_simelane shows a Flamingo Primary School kid doing an amapiano dance routine. The kid executed some smooth moves to an amapiano banger

Watch the video:

Mzansi loves little girl's amapiano moves

The TikTok dance video of the kid got lots of attention. Some people wrote that they were impressed by her talent.

npcjjchetty said:

"Smart princess, you are born a dancer."

user488797786393 commented:

"Joh, this child is a whole vibe. Thank you and Dankie, baby gal, you are fantastic."

Impact Skin Products gushed:

"Her rhythm is insane."

Nqobile Dlamini wrote:

"That's why I'm proud to be South African, especially during Heritage Month. jika mzala."

Lg added:

"Now I need to see the mom dance moves, yooo ayoba."

user2357904039743 loved the video:

"Effortless, you are a dancer."

TikTok of kid dancers goes viral.

Many videos are often a huge hit on TikTok. South Africans enjoyed watching this kid get down to a popular amapiano beat.

Source: Briefly News