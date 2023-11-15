A Mzansi woman showcased her electrifying amapiano dance moves, captivating viewers and gaining an impressive 1 million views

Her energy and skill have resonated with a diverse audience, making her a viral sensation on TikTok

The video's success highlights the global appeal of amapiano music and the power of social media in connecting people through shared moments of joy

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Woman shares video of her dancing to amapiano dance challenge. Images: @claudiajoy15

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's amapiano dance video has taken TikTok by storm, gaining a whopping 1 million views.

Woman kills amapiano dance moves

The video posted by TikTok user @claudiajoy15 with her amapiano dance video garnering an impressive 1 million views. The video showcases her exceptional dance skills, capturing the essence of the vibrant and upbeat amapiano music genre.

Viewers worldwide have been drawn to the infectious rhythm and energy of the woman's performance. As the video continues to gain momentum, it symbolises the power of social media in bringing people together through shared moments of joy and entertainment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise dance skills

Her moves are impressive, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok. Viewers from all over the world were captivated by her joyful spirit and the unexpected dance routine.

People were impressed by how good she was on her feet and flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@iloveme said:

"Yess gurl are you South Africa because your dancing moves are on top."

@Klementine commented:

"Let’s go to groove Chomi"

@amandaradebe00 joked:

"Your new name is Thuli."

@Tee shared:

"We will be waiting for u at groove."

@ commented:

"You guys forgetting she might just actually be South African, some of you already giving her SA names."

@Vanessa said:

"The aim is not to sweat."

@krazyy.p4trici4 mentioned:

"I'm finna learn this dance rq i refuse to be outdanced."

Young woman nails am a piano dance routine

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who has wowed the internet with her flawless execution of an amapiano dance routine.

Fellow dancers initially posed the challenge, but she approached the plate and aced it with style in the video.

Her captivating performance has earned her a well-deserved spotlight, amassing over 2.6 million views on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News