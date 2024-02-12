A man and a woman showed that love can still be good as new after 37 years of marriage

A TikTok video of the couple entertaining each other is making rounds, leaving people wishing to have that kind of love

In the clip, the lady is wearing her cute little dress and dancing for her husband in an adorable way

A mom danced for her husband after 37 years of marriage.

A cute clip is making rounds on social media. In the TikTok video, a couple that has been together for 37 years is seen having fun with each other as if the love is new.

@xanmminoo shared the recording with her TikTok followers. The dad is seen sitting in the lounge enjoying his food when the mom comes along in a cute dress and starts dancing for him like a happy little girl.

The man was visibly enjoying the little fun his wife was doing. The TikTokker said they are also aiming for such love.

"I'm tryna be like this man"

Watch the adorable TikTok clip below:

TikTok users loved the video

The video garnered over 30k likes, with many online users in their envious feelings, being happy for the couple.

@Tebby laughed:

"In every relationship, there's the culm one(your dad) and 1 with a questionable character (your mom) just perfect ☺️☺️☺️"

@taçœ felt envious:

"So love does exist ❤️✍️"

@MissTee said:

"The most beautiful video on the internet today❤️"

@Samkelisiwe Ngubane adored:

"This is so beautiful ❤️"

@user4722755110366 loved:

"She bought that dress with him in mindcute."

@BossLady_Binomathebula loved the mom's groove:

" It's the dance for me! Mom is still remembering how she used to dance in her times!"

