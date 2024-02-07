This Mzansi couple had people howling over their hilarious video where they aired their icks to one another

TikTok user @bukanithina shared the video showing her husband's reaction to her hating on his kisses

People laughed in the comments section, highlighting how cute the couple is and how on point their icks were

This young married South African couple got real with their followers and loved it. Married life is not all cuddles and long walks on the beach.

If you don't know what an ick is, let us fill you in; it's one of those things your partner does that makes you instantly fuming or your skin crawl. Anything come to mind?

Mzansi couple shares their icks

TikTok user @bukanithina and her husband sat down to spill some truth. Sis started, airing something many women felt – when you are trying to be mad, and your man gets cute.

Sitting sweating, hubby was torn by his wife's comments; however, when it was his turn, our guy went in hard. Apparently, the lady of the house fogs it with her deo, lol.

Take a look at the full video below:

Mzansi howls at the hilarious video

People flocked to the comment section to share laughter over the icks and reactions of the couple. Ay, married life is a ride.

Read some of the comments:

LCN shared one of her own:

“My husband: phone volume on infinity in the middle of the nigh while I’m asleep, I’ll be watching TikTok in my dreams.”

❤️Zimvosampepu ❤️ said:

“Sisi got nice life problems xeim❤️❤️

ALIYAH was finished:

“He jumpstarts his shoes ”

Thuthu felt it:

“that last one my brother is a factory fault they all have it yooo♂️”

Elderly Mzansi couple's fight has people laughing

Briefly News covered the story of an elderly couple whose argument went viral on TikTok. Despite their disagreement, the husband's endearing use of "baby" during their exchange melted hearts.

Viewers also observed that the couple wore each other's shoes, adding to the charm of the video shared by @ma.britain and prompting many to exclaim, "Relationship goals!"

People appreciated the couple's ability to maintain a civil argument without resorting to hurtful comments, highlighting the rarity of such a graceful and respectful disagreement resolution.

Source: Briefly News