This stressed mother found her kids' pocket money scattered over the floor in shreds and filmed it all

TikTok user @shirleymat21 had to get her husband in to see what their two children had done; he was shook

The people of South Africa cried for the parents, as even looking at this video was tough enough

A mother walked into her kids' room to find shredded money covering the floor. In her moment of disbelief, she whipped out her phone to document it.

These kids cut up all of their piggy bank money, and their parents were shocked. Image: @shirleymat21

Children do some wild things, but cutting up money hits deep, especially in times when things are tight for everyone.

Mother finds shredded money on kids' floor

TikTok user @shirleymat21 called her husband in to see what she had just seen, and he took was at a loss for words.

In the video, you see the piggy banks busted open and tiny shreds of notes covering the floor. For a few seconds, the mom shows the culprits, claiming she knew it was the older one's plan, but the little one was the executor.

Take a look:

Mzansi people sweat at the sight of cut-up money

People had to take a minute after watching the video to collect themselves. Seeing money go to waste like that is a lot. Shame; some people could only imagine how furious these parents were, poor kids, lol.

Read some of the comments:

Tee had zero sympathies:

“They must move out bayofuna umkhumkhu wabo laba ”

MaMathe admitted:

“I'd be in a holding cell, waiting on bail application ”

Kgosi could not believe it:

“ I expected a toddler... kante they are old??? nka Ba traps gore.”

ZozoTravels had an idea:

“No problem. The bank takes any money which is torn and they give you new money free. Collect the pieces and go get your money.”

Johno was on the kids' side:

“Haibo, not even R100 and you cry like that forgive them...”

Little girls deposit money into toy bank

Briefly News stated that teaching children the importance of saving money equips them with essential financial management skills and fosters wise decision-making regarding finances.

This skill is invaluable and stays with them for life. A video showcasing two children depositing their savings into a kiddie's bank has sparked inspiration among Mzansi netizens.

A TikTok video depicts the girls seated on a bed, depositing several banknotes into the battery-operated bank device.

