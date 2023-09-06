A video of two little girls learning to save money from a young age has gone viral on social media

The video posted on TikTok by @porch571 shows the girls depositing several banknotes into a battery-powered bank device

Many people commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the girls who are learning to save money from a young age

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

When children learn how to save money, they are learning how to manage their finances and make wise choices with their money. This is a valuable skill that they will carry with them throughout their lives.

A video showed two girls saving money in their kiddies banks. Image: @porch571/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Little girls save money in their cute banks

A video of two children depositing their savings into a kiddies' bank has inspired Mzansi netizens.

A video posted on TikTok shows the girls sitting on a bed as they deposit several banknotes into the battery-powered bank device.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"We must teach our kids how to save money at an early age ❤️ ngoba thina we never got that chance ..imali ayibhubhudlwa yonke," @porch571 captioned a separate post.

Whether a child's goal is to buy a new toy, save up for college, or take a trip, learning how to save money will help them achieve their goals. This video is a great example of this.

South Africans react to the financially savvy kids

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the girls who were learning to save from a young age. Others expressed that this was a great way to teach children about the importance of saving money and financial responsibility.

Nqobile Mkhize wrote:

"Faka lemali emabheleni ."

roelienfrans said:

"It won't last in my house. My kids are technicians or electricians. They want to see where exactly that money went and where the sound is coming from."

Lebogang Dube replied:

"Yohhh, my daughter had one. When they broke into our house, they took it that time it was full of 20c and 50c."

Lesego wrote:

"My dad just got me the moneybox yesterday for my birthday."

hazel :) commented:

"I need this for myself."

thandorefilwe commented:

"Where can I get it?❤."

TikTok video of little boy declining dad a R2 000 loan from his bank leaves Mzansi laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a little boy receiving loan requests from his parents left social media users quite entertained.

A video posted on TikTok by @kingthabi534 shows the boy reading notes from his mother and father asking him for R600 and R2 000, respectively.

The boy is seen carefully reading the notes before writing down the loan approval status. He agrees to give his mother R600 and denies giving his father R2 000 before opening his personal money bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News