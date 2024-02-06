A video of a young South African couple and their playful antics has gone viral on social media

The footage shows the husband doing various silly and amusing things as his wife captures the moments

The video garnered many positive comments from netizens praising the married couple's thrilling relationship

A young couple's fun-filled marriage warmed Mzansi netizens' hearts. Image: @sinemazondi

Source: TikTok

A young South African makoti had netizens chuckling with laughter after sharing a glimpse into her happy marriage.

Makoti shows off playful husband

A TikTok video shared by @sinemazondi shows the young woman indicating that people were convinced marriage would make her more mature before sharing various clips showing how playful and entertaining her husband was - proving that he was actually the child-like character between the two of them.

The video shows the husband dancing while sporting his wife's dress and playing on a swing as his wife pushes him.

It is clear to see that these two lovebirds not only enjoy each other's company but love to play and have fun within their marriage and don't conform to unnecessary adult standards.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by young couple

The video sparked humour and banter among entertained netizens. Others also commented on the young couple's happiness, applauding their fun relationship.

Le rato❤️ wrote:

"You have a beautiful marriage."

Kumkanikazie_sa replied:

"Kwaze kwamnandi emzini yabantu."

Mandy_ wrote:

"The way my heart was beating so fast thinking the tree branch will break ."

Tshomarelo responded:

"He’s a good man savanna."

Thu_ commented:

"Thina ngeke phinde sikhule ."

candyciliza said:

"Kwaze kwamnandi lomshado."

Vezandlebe replied:

"Okusalayo Cape Verde."

