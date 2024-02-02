A TikTok video of a little girl appearing very upset as she cries out loud has gone viral on social media

The footage shows the child throwing a tantrum before a male relative showers her with several R100 banknotes

The video sparked viral humour and banter as netizens poked fun at the child's love for money

A TikTok video shows a toddler throwing a tantrum, which is calmed down by a male relative showering her with R100 banknotes. Image: @portiamhlongo4

One baby girl had to be silenced with cash to get her to stop crying.

Cash stops little girl's tantrum

A TikTok video shared by Portia Mhlongo (@portiamhlongo4) shows a toddler girl bawling her eyes out as she throws a tantrum on the floor.

While it is not clear why she was so upset, a presumed to be her father is seen handing several banknotes in an effort to distract her and stop her from crying.

The man's trick worked wonders as her sobs subsided every time he handed her money, and she accepted the cash.

Hebanna, these kids. Watch the amusing video below:

SA netizens in stitches

The video had many netizens cracking up with laughter, amused by how the little acted when she was given money. Many joked that the love for money is hereditary.

Zandi_Belem reacted:

"Like a true Xhosa Queen."

LIHLE MSANI ✨ commented:

"Sazalwa nayo lento. Abafana abasinike imali yethu."

... replied:

"Na money be my love language."

phindinkosi3 commented:

Kdala sithanda imali don't judge us hle ."

Rirando Mokoka said:

"We are born like that ."

Wpuwi wrote:

"IF HE WANTED TO HE WOULD ."

bontlenoge647 said:

"When you know your worth."

fortunatentuli0 replied:

"That last cry she's like 'why is it still in your hand?'."

