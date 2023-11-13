BI Phakathi, a South African philanthropist, gave a generous tip to a petrol attendant named Patrick

Patrick was overwhelmed with emotion and received the tip with joy and thanks

The video of the incident went viral on TikTok, and South Africans praised Phakathi for his kindness and generosity

BI Phakathi made a petrol attendant's day with a huge tip. Image: @biphakathi1

Mzansi's favourite do-gooder made a local petrol attendant's day.

A viral TikTok video shared by BI Phakathi shows him being assisted by a petrol attendant as he fills his petrol at Shell Garage.

Petrol attendant receives an unexpected blessing

The footage shows Phakathi requesting R1000 fuel and the attendant, Patrick, asking him whether he needs any other checks done on his vehicle before giving Phakathi a complimentary cool drink and snack as part of a promotion for filling 40 litres and above.

Phakathi complimented Patrick's service and asked what the biggest tip he'd ever received was, to which he said a R100.

The philanthropist proceeds to bless Patrick with wads of R200 cash notes, which he receives with joy and thanks.

Mzansi touched by the generous tip

South Africans praised Phakathi for being a blessing to Patrick. Others were touched by Patrick's honest and heartfelt reaction to the generous tip.

matomani3 wrote:

"He is from Limpopo! We kneel as a token of gratitude ."

Thatohatsi responded:

"Nothing makes me happy than this page."

Gretta Muamba replied:

"He removed his cap oh education."

Hlengiwe Chocolatee commented:

"Lapho ushawa uvalo.. Uyahefuzela akakholwa."

user7845687817064 said:

"When he gets into the car to hug you chop chop."

user5166786456008 replied:

"This made my day...God bless you sir."

RINKY commented:

"I even feel so ashamed right now because I always give them tip of R50....jerrrrr ."

