“This Is Sad”: Mzansi Mourning Video of Thugs Mugging Man in Broad Daylight

A video showing thugs mugging a young man in Johannesburg has grabbed the attention of many social media users

In the video clip, the guy is walking in front of the shops but there is one criminal who manhandles him and he’s helped by a group to rob the local chap

South Africans are now lambasting the cruel act and agree that Johannesburg CBD is no longer safe, even during the day

Another video of thugs seen helping themselves to an unsuspecting man's possessions has surfaced on social media. The guy is seen walking in front of shops but he is later followed by one thug, who manhandled him.

As people walk and pass by, another group emerges in front of him and they also beat him. The short video clip shows the young guy losing his parcels and valuables.

The social media community is seriously lambasting the cruelty and criminal act. At the same time, many people feel Johannesburg is not safe any more, especially in the CBD.

As shared by Thokozane Nala on Twitter, the clip is so sad because some people are just minding their own business and not even helping the victim. The account holder wrote:

“Johannesburg streets thugs are terrorising our people.”

Mzansi is not impressed by thugs mugging people in Jozi. Image: @NalaThokozane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Ayandi0768 said:

“Why people are not helping Mara?”

@Mapitike said:

“Johannesburg CBD is rotten.”

@Givenmtsweni said:

“Kahle kahle ejozi kufuna uhambe uphe the isbhamu ngesandla.”

@Gbpjp[y said:

“I was looking for this comment. I knew that one would say this.”

@XhosgUY5 said:

“Because people run away instead of helping.”

@Mmbo_Zulu said:

“Nase Durban, it's the same story ePoint.”

@DzikamayiC said:

“This is sad.”

@laniTwala said:

“Mandela's rule brought nothing but a scary environment where citizens harm each other. Ngunzu wasn't there before 1994.”

