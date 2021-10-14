A local social media user has divided the digital space after sharing a big braai stand where there is wors and red meat getting prepared

One hilarious social media account holder feels the unique braai stand is similar to a rollercoaster and the meat doesn’t get the necessary heat

Many people are also arguing that South Africans are not patient and the meat will not be ready on time and they’d rather eat at home

A huge braai stand has sparked uncertainty in Mzansi regarding attending such an event as the meat will not be ready on time. In a video that is circulating on social media, a big braai stand shows wors and red meat rolling like in a roller coaster.

Some people believe the braai stand is unique and the innovation is good but the fact that it keeps rolling means it will not get the necessary heat to ensure it is tasty and well prepared.

On the other hand, some social media users say the meat is not spiced and they can’t just eat such meat because it will lack taste. As posted by @CarloGoliath, the video has divided Mzansi.

South Africans are reacting to a big braai stand. Image: @CarloGoliath/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@EbonyNgema said:

“Mase ivuthwa nini ke lenyama?”

@IamThobani said:

“Eyokubekwa ekuseni and attend it emini or ntambama.”

@paballoPabsta said:

“My biggest concern is that the meat doesn't even look seasoned.”

@RealgerladineG said:

“This is what happens when you let the engineers braai.”

@Lonwabo_Mbuqe said:

“They'll eat at 7pm. Lol. The guy that keeps looking at the meat is hungry.”

@Eezy_Going said:

“Iyovuthwa nini inyama iseGold Reef City.”

@CavenZulu said:

“That thing should move slower.”

@KennySelowa said:

“This dope and it's needed.”

@SthaTomose said:

“This meat will be ready after 24 hours... soze uve.”

Source: Briefly.co.za