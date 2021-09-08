'The Braai Show': Mzansi Reacts to AKA's Statement Wishing Show's Host Success

Mzansi has reacted to the statement that AKA posted on his timeline regarding season two of The Braai Show

The musician shared how his business partners betrayed him and hired his nemesis Cassper Nyovest to host season two of the show

Supa Mega's fans praised him for wishing Mufasa and the show more success even though his partners did him dirty

AKA took to social media on Wednesday, 8 September and shared a statement regarding The Braai Show. The former host of the show wished the new programme and its presenter Cassper Nyovest success for season two which premiered this Wednesday evening on SABC 1.

Mzansi has reacted to AKA's statement wishing 'The Braai Show's new host Cassper Nyovest success.

Source: Instagram

In the statement, the star also mentioned how his business partners betrayed him and hired a new presenter behind his back. The star shared that he would continue fighting for what is his. He believes that he was exploited of his "creative vision."

In the statement posted on Twitter, Supa Mega wished his arch-rival Mufasa who is the new host of the show more success. AKA ended his statement:

"I wish continual success for The Braai Show and its host for season two. After all is said and done, it's just business."

Tweeps took to social media to share their thoughts on AKA's statement. Check out some of their comments below:

@LindelwaSD said:

"AKA is so over the "beef". Cassper should find a new beef partner if he wants to continue beefing. The last line makes it clear."

@Lejaka1 wrote:

"Is it me or AKA is showing maturity???"

@JmNkwane commented:

"Shame bafanas if you didn't swear at Cass parents maybe they would have given the show to Riky or Costa Titch...then you wouldn't feel the pain your feeling now."

@AshleyPhaka said:

"Business be showing you flames for a minute now, but I can’t imagine the pain of seeing your creation being taken by your rival to make matters worse."

@realwisani wrote:

"He is maturing with age... Forever AKA."

@MonkheModupi added:

"Just take the L and move on."

Mzansi excited for debut of #TheBraaiShowWithCass

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has been making noise over the debut of his new show #TheBraaiShowWithCass on Wednesday night. Fans have also expressed their excitement to see the new show. However, it has been a bumpy road getting here.

The SABC1 talk show will debut its first season with Cassper as host after AKA was unceremoniously removed without his knowledge. This resulted in the Energy hitmaker filing a lawsuit to The Braai Show‘s production company, Cake Media and Makhuducom Media with a lawyer’s letter demanding 50% of all the proceeds received from the show.

His team also filed for the SABC to postpone the airing of the program. With the show getting the green light to debut tonight, it’s clear that the lawsuit fell flat. So what happened?

Source: Briefly.co.za