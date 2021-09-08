South Africans can look forward to the debut of #TheBraaiShowWithCass on Wednesday evening on SABC1

Despite all the drama that initially plagued the show, including a now-withdrawn lawsuit from former host AKA, the show is going ahead

Mzansi social media users have had mixed reactions to the show getting green-lit, but it's clear that many will be tuning in

Cassper Nyovest has been making noise over the debut of his new show #TheBraaiShowWithCass on Wednesday night. Fans have also expressed their excitement to see the new show. However, it has been a bumpy road getting here.

'The Braai Show with Cass' will air on SABC1 tonight. Image: @casspernyovest

The SABC1 talk show will debut its first season with Cassper as host after AKA was unceremoniously removed without his knowledge. This resulted in the Energy hitmaker filing a lawsuit to The Braai Show‘s production company, Cake Media and Makhuducom Media with a lawyer’s letter demanding 50% of all the proceeds received from the show.

His team also filed for the SABC to postpone the airing of the program.

With the show getting the green light to debut tonight, it’s clear that the lawsuit fell flat. So what happened?

According to The Citizen, AKA’s urgent court application was withdrawn, but no reasons were given as to why.

Mzansi social media users react to #TheBraaiShowWithCass going ahead

@mjekeutd said:

“I really hope AKA pops up while Cassper is busy Marinating the meat just for vibes and drama.”

@epixmhia said:

“#TheBraaiShowWithCass might just be better than AKA's for his sake I hope so otherwise ama trolls eMegacy, dude might get cancelled from TV.”

@deezyflipsa said:

“So who owns the show? How did it end mara?”

@mazibe_lenard said:

“Lol this show is nothing without Aka. We want the founder. We want AKA.”

Cassper Nyovest spills tea on ‘The Braai Show’ deal

Cassper Nyovest recently spilled the tea with his side of the story regarding The Braai Show.

Sitting down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques And Venom Show, Cassper told his side of the story.

Admitting, in a roundabout way, that he knew AKA created the concept, Cass explained how the show approached him to host the second season.

Cassper was not happy with the offer, however, he made a deal that allowed him to use the platform to promote his brands.

