Cassper Nyovest sat down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques And Venom Show, and touched on The Braai Show drama

Being asked what he has going on, Cassper explained how his new gig on The Braai Show came about, and he’s super excited about it

Reports claim AKA never knew anything about the show hiring Cassper and that his legal team is now handling the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has come forward to address The Braai Show drama. Every story has multiple sides, and Cass is just telling his truth.

Cassper Nyovest spoke about ‘The Braai Show’ during a recent interview and revealed that they approached him and could not match what he was asking. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Sitting down with YFM's Banques and Venom for their YouTube series, The Banques And Venom Show, Cassper told his side of the story.

Admitting, in a roundabout way, that he knew AKA created the concept, Cass explained how the show approached him to host the second season. Cassper was not happy with the offer, however, he made a deal that allowed him to use the platform to promote his brands.

“They approached me saying here's an opportunity and I said to them alright, they could not pay me what I wanted so I took what they offered and I said I'd only do this show if I'm able to promote my brands."

Despite the ongoing drama, Cassper is still hella excited to host the second season of The Braai Show.

Kgopolo Phil Mphela found out that AKA holds 50% ownership of the show and is the executive producer, however, he was not consulted on hiring Cassper.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Report by ZAlebs states that AKA’s legal team is handling the matter and claim AKA knew nothing about hiring Cassper. AKA was told a new host would be hired but was not consulted when Cassper was chosen or even before they approached him.

AKA lets fans know that he is back in action

After having taken some much-needed time off, AKA has announced his return. By the sounds of things, our guy is ready to take on the world, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media to let his fans know that he is back, AKA posted a few alluring snaps accompanied by a caption that pretty much said he is back.

AKA posted:

“Back Outside This Weekend… Stay Sharp, Respect The Craft.”

Seeing AKA’s post, some fans took the opportunity to update him on the madness that is Mzansi while others gave him a heads-up on Cassper Nyovest’s sneaker range, LOL! One social media user went as far as suggesting AKA take some more time, it is not ayoba outside, baba.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za