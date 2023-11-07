A South African philanthropist blessed an unsuspecting gogo selling cakes outside the South African Airways technical offices

The kind-hearted woman handed him a packet of cakes for free after feeling sorry for him

The philanthropist gave her several R100 notes in her hand, and the woman was overcome with joy and gratitude

Compassion can lift someone's spirits, rekindle their belief in the goodness of humanity, and inspire them to persevere.

BI Phakathi knows this all too well. He recently shared a video of how he blessed an unsuspecting gogo selling cakes outside the South African Airways technical offices.

TikTok video shows gogo receiving surprise blessing

The footage shared by the generous philanthropist shows him approaching the woman at her stall and asking how much the cakes cost.

The woman replies that they are R10 before Phakathi explains that he dropped his wallet, to which the kind-hearted woman hands him a packet of cakes for free after feeling sorry for him.

In true BI Phakathi fashion, he tells the lady that he is joking and just testing her and gives her several R100 notes in her hand.

The woman was overcome with joy and gratitude as she dropped her umbrella and got up on her feet to hug and thank Phakathi, who gave her even more cash.

Watch the touching clip below:

According to the Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, kindness has a profound impact on the lives of others, leaving a ripple effect of positivity that extends far beyond the initial act. It's the power of human connection, the ability to recognise and respond to the needs of others, and the willingness to make a difference, no matter how small.

SA reacts to Phakathi's good deed

Many netizens were touched by the feel-good video and commented on Phakathi's generosity and how precious the kind woman was for being willing to give a stranger free cakes.

vicebeasternrebel said:

"This woman's attitude is beautiful ."

Carol Photography commented:

"Ai ai but our parents are hustling hey."

zane wrote:

"BI Phakathi uzabulala izalukazi nge noise of joy ."

mighty commented:

" May God bless this kind woman ."

ngcebombomvu said:

"Wow bakithi kuthiwa sibusisiwe sandla esiphayo kunesamukelayo, nkulunku akubusise bakithi."

user3660883255591 responded:

"Okwe umbrella isilahlwa phansi."

