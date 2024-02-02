A woman shares some details of her wedding after she shared a video of the special day, which went viral

The woman revealed how she and her husband made their union their own with some extra planning

Online users were fascinated to hear how the love birds let the government know about their relationship

A woman shared her story about making sure her wedding was for herself. The lady made a video about how she and her husband got ready for the event.

A woman in a TikTok video got married before her wedding.

The TikTok video about the woman's love life received thousands. People left comments, raving about the couple.

TikTokker shares video about wedding day

A woman @mrsnomiewhite1 on TikTok posted a video to share how she and her husband approached their marriage. She filmed the Home Affairs office to show that she and her husband got legally married.

The woman explained that she and her husband did not wait until their wedding day to formalise their marriage. Watch the video below:

South Africans love couple's marriage

Many people wrote that they enjoyed seeing the lovebirds. Netizens left comments for the cute couple with many relating to them.

Read what peeps had to say:

Asezile Ncumisa Maga commented:

"You changed your surname before they let you in to the new surname?"

Cal wrote:

"Love this oe."

SharziBilly said:

"I did the same. I signed a week before the ceremony."

BrownSkinnedEm added:

"My aunt told me the same thing, to go and sign at Home Affairs first before announcing my wedding."

Noxolo Mbusooh Nteng remarked:

"Lalela ….once ngashada eHome affairs before the wedding day, I would cancel the wedding sengishadile vele."

Ntosh could relate:

"I was legally married years before my wedding."

Man and bae get married at Home Affairs

A couple had their wedding at government offices. They decided to save money by marrying each other in the quickest way.

Online users were delighted to see the formal union. Many could not get over how good they looked.

SA celebrates couple that tied the knot at Home Affairs

Briefly News previously reported that love is in the air. A couple is an example of love conquering anything. @thabiso_layane tied the knot at Home Affairs. He shared some captured moments from the special day.

In a video, Thabiso and his wife look stunning. The wife is rocking a simple and short silver pink dress, while Thabiso is rocking a navy suit with a touch of silver pink and silver grey.

In another captured moment, the pair is seen signing on the dot with their witnesses. They also took some gorgeous snaps to remember the day.

