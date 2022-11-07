A happy couple sent true love vibes through social media when they shared pictures of their Home Affairs wedding

Speaking to Briefly News, the bride, Bontle Moka, shared that she and her man have been doing long distance and decided it was time to make it official

Seeing the pure happiness the couple oozed despite not having a boujee wedding had many people inspired

One couple sealed the deal at Home Affairs, and the happy news went viral on social media. While a Home Affairs wedding is not something most people dream of, seeing the pure happiness oozing from this couple had some people considering a low-key wedding.

Twitter user Bontle Moka and her man got married at Home Affairs. Image: Twitter / Bontle Moka

Source: Twitter

Many couples are held back from getting married due to financial constraints. However, times are changing, and lavish weddings are slowly phasing out. Love is so much more than the amount you spend on your wedding day.

Twitter user Bontle Moka and her man recently said their I-Dos at the Department of Home Affairs and were bursting with happiness. Sharing their happy moment on social media, Bontle made it clear that true love will make any moment magical and that a huge wedding does not define the strength of your connection.

These two are total inspirations!

Speaking to Briefly News, the amazing woman shared her inspiring story. The two met in Dubai eight years ago and have been doing long-distance ever since, with a few hiccups along the way, as we all do. Her man lives in Atlanta, USA, and she in Durban, SA.

Knowing that they wanted to be together, the couple made it happen and wanted everyone to know that a wedding is between two people, and those two people should do whatever makes them happy. Amen!

“We get to be married immediately, we save on costs, and there’s less stress. (We’re still discussing if we’ll have a bigger event) but doing it this way was easier so we could both have our hearts desires fulfilled as soon as possible. There’s no shame in doing it this way, because at the end of the day it’s just us two that will be married and facing challenges together.”

The people of Mzansi shower the happy Mr and Mrs with love

Seeing the pure happiness and undeniable love oozing from the newlyweds left many inspired. If you are truly happy, even a Home Affairs wedding will have you beaming.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@SMukwakungu said:

“You look genuinely happy. Congratulations to both of you. Stay strong and love each other deeply.”

@LIBLOMO said:

“Congratulations, hun I love this for you ❤ don't allow the negative comments to get to you. Abo "what do you bring to the table?" Bazoba bitter vele

“As long as you are happy and your family and friends support you, that's all that matters.”

@paschlyn1 said:

“You guys are such a beautiful couple congratulations love”

@MaZuluOmuhlez said:

“Congratulations Mammie and don't let these negative comments get to you ❤️. I love this for you ❤️”

@TEBOHODLAMINI15 said:

“If I ever get married this is how I'm going to do it...........spend all my 'savings' on our marriage not the wedding....”

@tanya_sango said:

“This made me smile so much , congratulations to a beautiful couple! May the Lord bless your union.”

