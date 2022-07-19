A lady from Scotland isn’t allowing the price of her wedding dresses to dictate how awesome her wedding will be

Katie Louise Rice says she is very happy with the two stylish dresses that she purchased online from Shein for a total of £55 (around R1126)

The bride-to-be says that she had previously bought a wedding dress at a bridal shop for £800 (R16 404) but wishes that she had looked around for more cool options

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Weddings are often hella expensive, with brides super stressed and running from one dress shop to another to secure the perfect gown for their special day.

Katie is happy with her two cheap wedding dresses. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image and Katie Louise Rice/Facebook.

Source: UGC

But one lady from Scotland isn’t allowing the price of the garments she chooses to determine how lovely she looks or how much fun she has, and bagged two lovely dresses for a total of £55, (about R1126).

Speaking to Women24, Katie Louise Rice, who will be married in September, said that she initially selected a gown from a bridal store valued at £800 (around R16 404).

But after she saw how good her future mother-in-law looked in a dress from Shein, she decided to go online shopping and fell in love with two unique white dresses that suited her perfectly:

"My dress from the bridal store is my ‘traditional’ ceremony dress but it's very heavy, and I wanted to try to find something lighter for my reception.”

In the evening, Katie will wear a flattering off-the-shoulder double-layered dress that is more comfortable.

The bride-to-be advises ladies to shop around before choosing their wedding gowns and to take their bridesmaids along to make the day extra memorable:

"I kind of wish now I had tried the ‘cheaper’ dresses first, then moved on to the bridal shops."

Bride leaves peeps dumbfounded as she spends only R60 on her wedding dress bought at a thrift store

In a similar story by Briefly News, a beautiful lady shared where and how she found the perfect wedding dress at a dumbfounding low price.

TikTok user Jillian shared a video of the items and revealed that she got her dress at a thrift shop which cost about R60 and retailed for R128. Her entire look came to about R176 and netizens were left both amazed at her bargain and final look.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News