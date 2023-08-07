A video of a playful married couple goofing around in their house entertained thousands of people on TikTok

The clip captures the strong woman surprising her husband in the kitchen and lifting his legs high

The cute interaction went viral and received heartwarming responses from people across the world

A woman playfully lifted her husband's legs with remarkable strength. Image: @mrandmrsphoenix

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a strong woman playfully manhandling her husband has become a hit with 731 000 views.

In the video posted by @mrandmrsphoenix_, the woman sneaked up on her husband while he was sitting in the kitchen. She playfully lifted her husband's legs, and he squealed, trying to wiggle away from her grasp.

She held onto his legs for over a minute as he attempted to escape her playful efforts.

Husband and wife's adorable interaction sparks chatter on TikTok

The amusing and lighthearted video has captured viewers' attention on the social media platform. People are enjoying the fun and loving interaction between the couple in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users delighted by heartwarming interaction between fun-loving couple

@oluwatomisin983 asked:

"Where did she get all this strength?"

@kanakayesu mentioned:

"The best thing to MM"

@candicecurneilbla stated:

"This is what it's like having a best friend in marriage. You can be yourself at all times."

@jesusbaby wrote:

"This man don suffer for Samantha's hand. But why?"

@user6185980356296 commented:

"Samantha you always make me smile. I love you guys stay blessed and happy forever in your marriage."

@bongie984 added:

"Sam, let this man rest. Please."

@speedymelody typed:

"He said futsek."

@ngumtuma said:

"I feel so violated just watching this."

Source: Briefly News